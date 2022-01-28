Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX scrubs second attempt to launch Italian Earth observation satellite

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 4:13PM
Air and Space
FOX 13 News
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX had to halt its second attempt at launching an Italian satellite into low Earth orbit Friday, due to unfavorable weather conditions. SpaceX also abandoned the original schedule on Thursday due to weather.

SpaceX again rescheduled its Falcon 9 rocket, with a new instantaneous launch window set for Saturday, January 29 at 6:11 p.m., from the Space Force launch complex at Cape Canaveral.

Learn more about the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 mission launch at https://www.spacex.com/launches/index.html.