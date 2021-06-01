Spilled liquid fabric softener prompts hazmat situation on California highway

It wasn’t a deadly chemical that prompted a hazmat situation in California Monday but spilled liquid fabric softener.

California Highway Patrol said an Amazon driver was traveling on Highway 101 around noon when he smelled a strong chemical odor coming from the back of his truck. He exited the highway and called 911 not knowing what the substance was, according to local authorities.

Several agencies arrived on the scene including Ventura CHP, Ventura County Fire Engines and Ventura County Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit.

Authorities said the hazmat team recognized the substance as a liquid fabric softener, not identifying the brand. Patrol officers poked fun at the incident, posting, "The truck was deemed safe, extra soft, wrinkle free, and continued on to make its deliveries."

Authorities believe the fabric softener bottles heated up inside the truck which may have led to a leak and the chemical smell.

FOX Television Stations reached out and is awaiting comments from Amazon.

