SRP conducts routine maintenance at generations stations before summer

The Brief Ahead of summer, SRP is working to ensure its generating stations are in tip-top shape to withstand stress on the power grid from running air-conditioning units. We're hearing from Jason Powell of SRP who explains how the maintenance process works.



SRP is making sure it and its customers are ready for the triple-digit temps.

Like it or not, the brutal summer season is upon us, and SRP is making sure those air-conditioning units keep running by ensuring its generating stations are working properly.

What we know:

On April 2, FOX 10 got a look at the Kyrene Generating Station in Tempe. This station is responsible for about 130,000 homes.

The 580-megawatt natural gas plant is undergoing a major maintenance project that requires a 100,000-pound combustion turbine rotor to be removed, cleaned, and inspected.

He explains just how the maintenance works.

"We're looking for the condition of the parts. We're looking at the compressor parts, compressor blades, the gas-pass parts on the turbine that's being exposed to the higher heat. We're looking got make sure there's no cracking or coding loss on any of the parts," Jason Powell with SRP said.

This work started in February and is expected to wrap up in May.

What's next:

SRP will continue the work throughout the next several months, making sure they're ready to meet summer energy needs.