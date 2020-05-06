St. Mary's Food Bank holds mobile pantry at Gila River Arena, hands out food boxes to 500 families

Some families aren't earning an income, while others are working paycheck-to-paycheck just to put food on the table.

To help those families struggling, St. Mary's Food Bank and the Arizona Coyotes set up a mobile pantry outside of Gila River Arena.

"We're really just trying to help those individuals from the Gila River Arena and their families on getting them fed, along with other members of the community that find themselves in need," said Issac Orona of St. Mary's Food Bank.

Families in need from all over the Valley, like April Wesley, waited outside the arena in their cars.

"We're here to support my mom. She's an elder and we're here to pick up a food box for her and deliver it to her house," she said. "My mom is Native American, she's White Mountain Apache and she's lived here in the Valley for at least 20 years. She currently is on SSI and she needs help, so I'm here to help her in any way that I can."

The food bank was able to donate food boxes to nearly 500 families.

