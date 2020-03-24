State Farm: Tempe office closed after worker was diagnosed with COVID-19

Officials with State Farm say one of its offices in Tempe is closed because an employee there was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement obtained by FOX 10, State Farm officials say the worker worked at Building 4 of its Marina Heifghts facility in Tempe. Workers there will leave at the end of the business day Tuesday, and will start working from home.

Company officials also say the office will be disinfected and sanitized according to guidelines established by the CDC. The case has been reported to local health authorities.

A State Farm representative says the Marina Heights facility, which typical houses 7,500 people, had fewer than 100 employees working there as of Tuesday.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Advertisement

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Lupus drugs possibly being tested as coronavirus treatment, sparking shortage fears

Gov. Ducey issues order to delay evictions for renters impacted by coronavirus pandemic

15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Arizona State University

‘Arizona Together’: Gov. Ducey launches website to bring resources to those affected by COVID-19