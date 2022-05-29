State-of-the-art Cox Innovation Lab unveiled at Peoria Boys & Girls Club

This is a playground of sorts for the tech-savvy kids of today.

Nearly two dozen new computers pack this room at the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley Peoria location.

"I think we see the future now is STEM," Tim Emory said. "It's from kids knowing how to work iPads, artificial intelligence – anything they do in the future will have technology involved."

Emory says importantly, it gives access to kids that might not otherwise have it.

"It starts a lot of time with financial issues and every child not have finances get in the way of accessing the internet or any kind of technology," he said.

It's a whole lot of technology – not just computers, but 3-D printers, virtual reality, medical production computers, and laser printers.

Cox Communications says it allows kids to play and learn.

"We know particularly souring the summer months they might not have these at home when they're away from the school for the summer, so this is a great way for them to explore and really get really good with technology and explore STEM studies," Andrea Pappas said.

Ultimately, while it prepares them for the future, it also makes them want to be here because if they want to be here, that means they'll learn more and more, while the financial barrier is removed.

Advertisement

"That's about the most important part, so our kids can do their homework and also explore, create spaces, and learn about STEM as the world evolves," Emory said.