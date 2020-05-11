Step by step, Scottsdale Quarter reopens from COVID-19 closure

All stores in Arizona are now allowed to resume in-store operations, as restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been eased.

On Match 30, Gov. Ducey announced a stay-at-home order that saw many businesses not classified as essential services close their doors.

"The time for further action is now," Gov. Ducey at the time.

The stay-at-home order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, asks Arizonans to limit their time away from their home. The executive order has listed a number of activities that are exempt from the order.

While the stay-at-home order has since been extended to May 15, barbers and salons were allowed to reopen on May 8, while restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in operations on May 11.

People react to store opening

As some stores located at the Scottsdale Quarter reopen, people are responding to this latest development in the COVID-19 pandemic.

26 stores, along with some restaurants, have reopened at the Scottsdale Quarter as of Monday, welcoming customers into their stores with signs and a list of guidelines. Some shoppers say they are willing to follow the rules to get back to normalcy.

"We are just shopping around, just running errands we have been in the house so long we just wanted to get out," said Madi Powelson.

Madi and her brother, Mike, say there are some rules that will take getting used to.

"It felt weird, and most fitting rooms are closed, so I was at Forever 21 I had so much in my hand and couldn’t try it on so I put it back," said Madi.

To keep everyone safe, the quarter's staff has moved seating in the open areas farther a part, and are stepping up their sanitizing and cleaning.

"Anything people are touching, we are sanitizing throughout the day just to major sure we are on top of it," said Christina Calhoun, Director of Marketing at the Scottsdale Quarter.

The store has its own rules that shoppers need to follow, but officials with the Scottsdale Quarter are asking everyone to wear masks, and to practice social distancing.

However, it’s still not business as usual for some, with many storefronts still have signs in their windows saying they are closed.

