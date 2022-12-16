Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left suicide note in motel room, TMZ reports

Stephen "tWitch" Boss reportedly left a suicide note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past.

TMZ reported that the note was found at the scene of his suicide. It was unclear what he was referring to in the note.

TMZ reported that tWitch took an Uber Monday morning from his home to a motel less than a mile from his home, and switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach or track him.

A motel staffer discovered the popular DJ and TV host Tuesday inside his room, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss -- (Photo by: Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a dancer and choreographer best known as the DJ and sidekick on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

Boss rose to fame while competing on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, ending as runner-up. He later appeared in several films including the "Step Up" movie franchise and "Magic Mike XXL."

FILE - Allison Holker (L) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death in a statement to FOX News Digital:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.