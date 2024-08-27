Student arrested after being found with gun at Phoenix high school: police

The Brief A student at West Phoenix High School was arrested after being found with a gun, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.



A Phoenix high school student who was found with a gun was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. on Aug. 27 at West Phoenix High School, located near 39th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the school and learned that the student was brought to the school's administration office for possessing an item that is against school policy.

"While in the office, the student was found to be in possession of a firearm," police said. "The student was arrested and will ultimately be booked on weapons charges,"

The student was not identified. No injuries were reported.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

