Study: COVID causes brain changes

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 NY

Study: COVID-19 can cause brain inflammation

A new report from Stanford University says COVID-19 can cause strong inflammation of the brain and disruption of brain circuits.

A new report says COVID-19 causes significant molecular changes in the human brain but leaves no molecular trace of itself in brain tissue.

Researchers at Stanford University conducted the research, which has been described as the most comprehensive molecular study to date on brain tissue taken from people who died of the coronavirus.

The scientists say COVID-19 can cause strong inflammation of the brain and disruption of brain circuits. It can also cause brain fog, memory problems, and fatigue.

RELATED: Global COVID-19 death toll passes 4 million people

And a growing number of people report having these symptoms long after they seem to have recovered from COVID.

COVID vaccine and long-haulers

Many so-called COVID-19 long-haulers — people who have lingering symptoms months after infection — have reported feeling better after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to one survey.

The scientists say they're hoping their findings may ultimately help explain the neurological and psychiatric symptoms experienced by people who've been suffering from what's called "Long-haul COVID."

