'Sudden thermal gust of air' to blame for Williams hot air balloon going haywire

Several people were hurt on Saturday after high winds tossed a hot air balloon onto people and property at a fair in Williams, Arizona.

The Fourth Annual Independence Day Craft Fair, benefiting the Williams area Habitat for Humanity, started fine, but high winds grabbed a hot air balloon loaded with propane just before noon on July 6.

The wind flung the balloon around the ground, hurting several people. The balloon also damaged cars, light poles, electrical connections and blocked a roadway.

Witnesses said a junior marine, part of a group helping with the balloon rides, was injured, along with a little girl. A woman who was holding the rope also had serious injuries to her arm, requiring treatment at a trauma center.

"They were all transported to Flagstaff Medical Center. Injuries included a broken thumb and rope burns for the 8-year-old female, and back and neck injuries for the 15-year-old male. The adult female sustained abrasions," Williams Police said in a news release.

So, what caused the balloon to fly up in the air?

Williams Police said, "The Pilot, identified as Dwayne Osborne reported that initial wind speeds were around 7-8 miles per hour, but a sudden thermal gust of air escalated winds to 40-50 miles per hour, leading to the balloon detaching from its anchor point and colliding with nearby structures and vehicles. There was no passengers in the balloon."

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of this incident.

Although no one was inside the balloon's basket, the fair was offering tethered hot air balloon rides before the incident happened.