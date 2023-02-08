Super Bowl LVII: Pennsylvania winery debuts limited-edition green sparkling wine in honor of the Eagles

Wine lovers rejoice! A Pennsylvania winery is offering green sparkling brut in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles' appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

Buckingham Valley Vineyards and Winery announced on Facebook that it would be selling a limited supply of green sparkling wine for the Super Bowl.

The brut has been aged for five years and comes in a souvenir bottle commemorating the Eagles' incredible season.

The winery says they produced the label and make each bottle in-house.

Demand for the wine is so high that new batches continue to sell out and the vineyard's website crashed after being featured on Good Day Philadelphia.

Erik Forsberg, an assistant winemaker at the winery, spoke to FOX 29's Steve Keeley about the high demand for the limited edition drink.

"It's been nonstop chaos all week. We've been starting very early. We're very fortunate that people have been buying the sparkling and we're going to be all morning," he said. "And we're probably going tomorrow morning and the next morning and then when they win, we're going to be doing even more."

The owners, who have been married for more than 50 years, say they are enjoying the festivities.