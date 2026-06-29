Supreme Court will weigh Trump-backed GOP push to enforce AZ voting laws
PHOENIX - The United States Supreme Court announced on June 29 it will consider a Republican push to enforce strict Arizona voting laws that were passed after the 2020 election.
The high court justices will decide whether Arizona can continue to require people who register to vote using a state form to provide proof of U.S. citizenship.
What we know:
Arizona's Republican-controlled legislature passed the laws in 2022 as part of a wave of similar proposals around the country after President Donald Trump claimed widespread voter fraud was responsible for his narrow defeat to Joe Biden.
The laws allow election officials to review voter rolls and remove those believed to be non-citizens.
Local perspective:
Supporters say the rules help protect election integrity, while opponents argue the laws could make it harder for eligible voters to register.
What's next:
The high court is expected to hear arguments in the fall and hand down an opinion after the midterm elections.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an opinion released by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 29, 2026, and the Associated Press.