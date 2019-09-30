Surprise snowstorm takes over Arizona couple's fall wedding in Washington

article

Talk about a winter wonderland!

Brittany and Sean Tuohy traveled to Spokane, Washington from Fort Mohave, Arizona in hopes of having the fall wedding of their dreams, but plans quickly changed when a surprise snowstorm hit the area.

Their photographer, Jaime Denise, documented the ordeal on her Facebook page. Even though the snow wasn't what they envisioned, it made for an incredible backdrop for photos.

Jamie Denise said they went up Mt. Spokane as planned to take the wedding portraits. She said they came back down roads that were not yet plowed and tracked in about a foot of snow in her car.

As for Brittany and Sean, the photographer said they were champions and had the best attitude. They completely changed their outdoor wedding to an indoor wedding last minute and faced the cold to take photos.

Congrats to the newlyweds!