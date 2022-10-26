Suspect accused of attacking man with hammer on light rail in Phoenix

article

A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer on the light rail in Phoenix.

Officers say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was on the light rail near 44th Street and Washington during the early morning hours of Oct. 14 when the attack happened.

The suspect, later identified as Jacob Jasmer, was reportedly wielding a hammer when he struck the victim. He then left the train before police came, and it took several days for officers to find him.

Police say Jasmer damaged the victim's cell phone and stole his house keys during the assault.

Officers took Jasmer into custody ten days later on Oct. 24, but authorities did not say what led up to the arrest.

Meanwhile, another man was arrested on Oct. 22 after a shooting broke out on a train near 1st Avenue and Van Buren.

