16 suspects arrested in Arizona child sex crimes operation

More than a dozen people have been arrested following an undercover operation targeting sex crimes and human trafficking in Arizona.

Phoenix Police says its department partnered with other agencies for "Operation Tangled Web," which "targeted the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking."

During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites "commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts."

"The suspects allegedly solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested," police said.

"The Phoenix Police Department routinely conducts operations of this type with our local, state and federal partners in a continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child sex trafficking and the exploitation of children in our community," police said. "The following suspects solicited various sex acts from minors and were arrested."

