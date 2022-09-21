Expand / Collapse search
Arizona police arrest 21 men in child sex crimes, human trafficking operation

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 2:39PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Authorities in Arizona have made 21 arrests in connection to an undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and human trafficking.

Surprise Police say the suspects were arrested during "Operation Back to Skool," a Valley-wide investigation where detectives "placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts."

"Operations of this type are a part of the Surprise Police Department's continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child sex trafficking and exploitation of children in our community," police said in a news release.

Surprise Police say they partnered with authorities in Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria, and Scottsdale -- as well as Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office -- during the operation.

back to skool

Surprise Police say 21 suspects were arrested during "Operation Back to Skool," a Valley-wide investigation where detectives "placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts." (Surprise Police Department)