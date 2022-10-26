Rainbow-colored fentanyl tablets seized by Phoenix Police: 'Parents Beware'

As Halloween approaches, police are warning parents to be on alert for colored drugs hitting the streets.

Police say a certain type of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills were discovered for the first time in Phoenix.

"These speckled fentanyl tablets were taken off the streets this week by #PHXPD," the department tweeted on Oct. 26. "This is the first time we have seen fentanyl tablets with this color scheme."

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the rainbow colors could lead children to mistake them for candy and make them more appealing to young people.

