Buckeye Police seize nearly 400K fentanyl pills during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Police in Buckeye say a traffic stop led to the discovery of a massive amount of fentanyl, resulting in the arrest of a suspect.

Buckeye Police say the incident happened on Oct. 23 near State Route 85 and Hazen Road.

"Buckeye police coordinated with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to conduct a traffic stop Sunday near SR 85 and Hazen Road that resulted in the seizure of 395,000 M30 fentanyl pills and one arrest," the department wrote on Facebook.

The suspect wasn't identified by police.

