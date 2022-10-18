Expand / Collapse search

Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix.

The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted.

The suspect was not identified.

The following items were seized during the incident:

  • 50,000 fentanyl pills
  • 20.9 grams of cocaine
  • 192.5 grams of heroin
  • 4,039.8 grams of methamphetamine
  • 6 handguns

A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)