Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix.

The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted.

The suspect was not identified.

The following items were seized during the incident:

50,000 fentanyl pills

20.9 grams of cocaine

192.5 grams of heroin

4,039.8 grams of methamphetamine

6 handguns

