Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix.
The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted.
The suspect was not identified.
The following items were seized during the incident:
- 50,000 fentanyl pills
- 20.9 grams of cocaine
- 192.5 grams of heroin
- 4,039.8 grams of methamphetamine
- 6 handguns
A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)