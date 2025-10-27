Suspect called family, admitted to deadly shooting: Phoenix PD

The Brief A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday in Phoenix near 43rd and Virginia Avenues. The suspect, 58-year-old Salvador Najera Jr., was arrested and booked on charges including murder and misconduct involving weapons. The motive for the shooting and the suspect's relationship to the victim are currently unknown.



Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Around 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road and found a woman shot and unresponsive. The woman, later identified as 63-year-old Michelle Semenjuk, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

A witness told officers they saw a man, later identified as 58-year-old Salvador Najera Jr., walking away from the victim's apartment immediately after the shooting.

Najera reportedly called family, telling them he shot someone. He then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was later arrested and taken to Phoenix Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

Najera admitted to shooting Semenjuk and being a "prohibited possessor," police said.

Najera was booked on charges of murder and misconduct involving weapons.

What we don't know:

The shooter's motive and relationship to the victim is unknown.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting location.