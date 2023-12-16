Expand / Collapse search

Suspect down, no officers injured in shooting involving Phoenix Police officers

By and
Published 
Updated 5:15PM
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A "suspect is down" and no officers were hurt in Phoenix following a shooting involving officers on Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 50th Street and McDowell Road around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

"The suspect is down. No officers have been injured. There is no threat to those in the area. No one else is being sought," police said in an X post at 3:17 p.m.

The suspect is being treated at the hospital.

We are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Suspect down, no officers injured in Phoenix PD shooting

Map of where the incident happened: