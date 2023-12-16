Suspect down, no officers injured in shooting involving Phoenix Police officers

A "suspect is down" and no officers were hurt in Phoenix following a shooting involving officers on Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 50th Street and McDowell Road around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

"The suspect is down. No officers have been injured. There is no threat to those in the area. No one else is being sought," police said in an X post at 3:17 p.m.

The suspect is being treated at the hospital.

We are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the incident happened: