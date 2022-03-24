Suspect identified after woman was shot dead in north Phoenix neighborhood

Court documents are revealing new details surrounding an incident in north Phoenix that left a woman dead and the suspect injured in late March.

Suspect engaged in barricade situation with police, court documents state

The incident began after police responded to a shooting call at a residential neighborhood near State Route 51 and Shea Boulevard on March 24. A witness in the area heard several gunshots, and a woman, since identified as Amy Malobicky, crying for help.

"The neighbors across the street looked outside after hearing gunshots. They heard two more shots," read a portion of the court documents. "The saw a man outside the front door [at the home], standing over a woman who was on the ground."

The man was identified by police as 44-year-old Paul Anthony Fratella, who is listed as the resident of the home.

Officers, according to court documents, later established a perimeter around the home, and they eventually spent about three hours in attempts to communicate with Fratella.

"As tactical units began to move in closer to the house, [Fratella] came outside and began to rush toward the officers," read a portion of the court documents. "[Fratella] ignored commands to stop, and the officers deployed less-lethal impact rounds and a police canine. While he was being detained, [Fratella] was bitten by the police dog, and transported to the hospital for treatment."

Victim shot multiple times, according to investigators

According to investigators, Malobicky had approximately nine gunshot wounds on her body, including multiple wounds to her chest and and arms.

"The evidence at the scene showed [Fratella] fired downward toward [the victim] after she fell to the ground outside the door," read a portion of the documents.

Investigators say according to family members, there had been ongoing, unreported incidents of domestic violence between Fratella and the victim.

"[The victim] confided to friends that she was afraid of [Fratella]," read a portion of the documents.

A criminal history, according to investigators, show that in 2018, Fratella was arrested in California for violating an order of protection that Malobicky had obtained.

"In the days leading up to the incident, [the victim] told friends and family she was concerned by increasingly strange and apparently paranoid behavior from [Fratella]," read a portion of the documents.

When he was taken to the hospital, court documents stated that Fratella was combative with medical staff members, and was restrained and medicated.

"Days later, during an interview with investigators, [Fratella] claimed he had no memory of what happened. He denied having any history of diagnosed mental illness, and declined to answer further questions," investigators wrote.

According to court documents, a judge has set a $5 million cash-only bond for Fratella.

Help is available for those impacted by domestic violence. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or chat with them at https://www.thehotline.org/

Domestic Violence Services - Information from the Arizona Deparment of Economic Security

https://des.az.gov/services/basic-needs/shelter-housing/domestic-violence-services

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals - City of Phoenix

https://www.phoenix.gov/law/victims/domestic-violence/resources-and-referrals

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app