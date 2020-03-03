Suspect in in custody after deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian who is believed to be an adult male was hit by a vehicle near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

After the collision, the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene. Police say a suspect was taken into custody a few hours later.

Road restrictions will be in place during the investigation. Please avoid the area.

No names have been released in this case.