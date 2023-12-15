Suspect indicted in murder of San Tan Valley teen

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a grand jury has indicted a suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager in San Tan Valley.

The shooting happened on Nov. 28 in the Pecan Creek neighborhood, located near Ocotillo and Ironwood Roads.

Jamiere Jenkins, 17, was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Jenkins attended Combs High School and played for the school's football team.

The suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old Anthony Garcia, was arrested.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Kolkmer says Garcia was indicted for second-degree murder. He is being tried as an adult.

Investigators say Jenkins and Garcia were arguing when Garcia pulled out a gun and shot Jenkins. Garcia fled the scene after the shooting but was tracked down with the help of security video.

"We have seen far too many young lives impacted and cut short due to youth violence," Volkmer said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted, and it is my sincere hope that our youth begin to appreciate and recognize the inherent value in every human life."

Anthony Garcia, 17, has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins in San Tan Valley, the Pinal County Attorneys Office said.

Where the shooting happened