Suspect wanted in attempted kidnapping in Arizona

Published  September 24, 2025 4:49pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A woman in Drexel Heights reported an attempted kidnapping on Sept. 23 after a man grabbed her from behind.
    • The suspect, described as possibly Hispanic or Native American and heavy-set, is still at large.
    • Officials have released a surveillance video of the person of interest and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Officials are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping in Drexel Heights, near Tucson, on Sept. 23.

What we know:

Just before 9:30 p.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department received several reports of a woman screaming out for help near West Los Reales Road and South Brackenbury Drive. 

The victim told deputies she was walking through her neighborhood when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth and nose.

She also said she first noticed the suspect a few blocks away from the assault location, near the intersection of West Tetakusim Road and South Bolingbroke Avenue. 

The man was described as possibly Hispanic or Native American and heavy-set.

What you can do:

Officials released a surveillance video of the person of interest.

Person of interest in attempted kidnapping caught on cam

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911, or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Map of the incident location.

The Source: This information was gathered by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

