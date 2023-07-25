Expand / Collapse search
Suspected duo goes on animal killing spree inside pet store: 'This one will make you angry'

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:10PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
duo1.jpg article

Authorities believe this duo killed several animals inside of a pet store. (Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a duo in a bizarre crime spree where several animals were killed inside a pet store. 

"Folks, this one will make you angry," authorities posted on Facebook along with a picture of the suspects. 

Authorities believe the suspects entered the Petland store and killed a parakeet and a bunny inside their cages. They also believe the suspects removed a hamster and guinea pig from their enclosures. 

The hamster was killed in the parking lot, and the guinea pig is missing. 

RELATED: Man stops his truck, gets out to help tackle suspect running from police

Authorities said if you have any information that could lead to an arrest to call Crime Stoppers at 405.235.7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward. 23-50410.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 