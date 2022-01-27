Expand / Collapse search
Suspects in murder of Maryland woman arrested at Arizona homeless camp, officials say

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Christina Harnish (left) and William Rice (right) (Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police Department via Pima County Sheriff's Office) article

Christina Harnish (left) and William Rice (right) (Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police Department via Pima County Sheriff's Office)

TUCSON. Ariz. - A man and woman wanted in connection with a Maryland murder case in 2017 have been arrested at a homeless camp in southern Arizona, authorities said Thursday.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials said 46-year-old William Rice and 45-year-old Christina Harnish were taken into custody Wednesday and are awaiting extradition.

Anne Arundel County police in Maryland said they received information that Rice and Harnish were in the Tucson area and notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Maryland authorities say 42-year-old Megan Leah Tilman was reported missing from her home in Annapolis in November 2017.

Tilman reportedly had been living with Rice and Harnish.

Authorities said human remains found on the shoreline on Shady Side, Maryland were identified as those of Tilman in April 2019 and the case was ruled a homicide.

Anne Arundel County police issued warrants for the arrests of Rice and Harnish last month.

It was unclear Thursday if Rice or Harnish had a lawyer yet who could speak on their behalf.

