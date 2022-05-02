Suspects shoot at south Phoenix home, striking child: police

article

A child was shot after police say suspects inside a car opened fire at a home in south Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened near 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

A man, a woman, and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. One of the children was hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

