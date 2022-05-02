Suspects shoot at south Phoenix home, striking child: police
article
PHOENIX - A child was shot after police say suspects inside a car opened fire at a home in south Phoenix.
According to police, the shooting happened near 40th Street and Southern Avenue.
A man, a woman, and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. One of the children was hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement