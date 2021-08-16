T-Mobile data breach: Company says investigation underway

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:10 PM MDT until MON 7:15 PM MDT, Apache County
9
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:16 PM MST until MON 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:09 PM MDT until MON 6:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:06 PM MST until MON 6:15 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:45 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

T-Mobile data breach: Company says investigation underway

Published 
News
Associated Press

T-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users.

The company said Monday that it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to "some T-Mobile data" but was still determining the scope of the breach and who was affected. It also said it was confident that it has closed the entry point used to gain access.

Vice’s Motherboard reported Sunday that someone who posted in an underground forum was offering to sell personal data from more than 100 million people.

Tmmobile

FILE - View of a T-Mobile logo at a storefront on Jan. 13, 2021.

RELATED: Service restored after T-Mobile customers unable to reach 911 in Minneapolis

The Vice report says the data includes Social Security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique device identifiers and driver license information.

T-Mobile said in an emailed statement Monday that it hasn't yet determined if any personal customer data was involved and could not confirm the reported number of records affected.

"We take the protection of our customers very seriously and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement," it said.

T-Mobile, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint.