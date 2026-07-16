Taiwan chipmaker TSMC could bring new factories to Phoenix as part of investment plan

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The Brief Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced a new $100 billion investment, increasing its total U.S. commitment to $265 billion. The company may construct four additional chipmaking factories in North Phoenix, fueling a major real estate and retail development boom. A nearby $7 billion development called "Halo Vista" is planned as a master-planned community, to be built over the next decade.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced this week that it is prepared to invest an additional $100 billion to grow its U.S. business, which may include building four more chipmaking factories in Arizona. Its gigantic plant in North Phoenix is still growing and leading to a development boom in North Phoenix.

Big picture view:

The added $100 billion investment brings the total commitment to $265 billion. Some of that money is overflowing into North Phoenix with new shops and restaurants, big-box stores, and more.

Outside the TSMC plant in North Phoenix, it is a beehive of activity. From dump trucks kicking up dust to dozens of cranes reaching for the sky, new business opportunities are springing up all around the facility.

Local perspective:

"Recently, the Norterra Parkway has been the fastest growing corridor in the entire city," said Shelley Sakala, a real estate agent with The Sakala Group.

Sakala says the Norterra area, a few stops south of the factory, is growing by leaps and bounds. The growth includes new apartments on the rise, a strip mall complete with a Shake Shack, and a Trader Joe's on the way.

"Now we have a lot of communities. We've got hotels. We've got malls," Sakala said. "I mean, there's a Firebird's going in over here, which a lot of people are thrilled about."

Inside the giant North Phoenix factory, workers make the smallest kinds of advanced computer chips, which are thousands of times smaller than a human hair. These advanced components serve as the biggest driver of U.S. economic development, powering everything from artificial intelligence to national defense.

The massive project was featured on a recent episode of FOX 10 Talks.

"We are the worlds we are at the middle of the epicenter of semiconductor in advance, advanced manufacturing right here in Arizona," said Brad Wright, a global real estate attorney.

The big dollars are turning dirt into development and creating new opportunities for real estate agents along the way.

"You're close to 17 you can be up north quickly you can be the Scottsdale you can beat the downtown and now we're gonna have all the amenities that you know central Phoenix has almost," Sakala said.

Right next to the TSMC plant is Halo Vista, a $7 billion development described as "a city within the city." The project is planned to include thousands of homes, a hotel, commercial offices, and an auto mall. The long-term development is expected to take 10 years or more to complete.