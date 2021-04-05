Target car seat trade-in: Retailer will take old baby seat in exchange for discount on new one

article

Calling all parents: Target is holding a baby car seat trade-in event through April 17.

The retail chain will allow customers to trade in an older car seat in exchange for 20% off of a "new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers & bouncers," according to the store’s website.

Trade-ins will be allowed for the following items:

Infant car seats

Convertible car seats

Car seat bases

Harness or booster car seats

Car seats that are expired or damaged

Qualified items can only be traded in at Target store locations. Designated signage will point guests to drop-off boxes which will be located near guest services inside all stores.

Upon drop-off, guests will be given a coupon to scan into their Target app. The coupon can be redeemed twice on two separate purchases in store or online.

"Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since then, more than 1,180,000 car seats—or 17.7 million pounds of car seats—have been recycled," according to Target.

For more information, visit Target.com.