Taylor Swift consoles Brittany Mahomes as Chiefs fall to Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a tough one to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday afternoon, 20-14.

The Chiefs’ miscues turned out to be a boon for the Raiders as Bilal Nichols and Jack Jones both scored on the defensive side for Las Vegas and stole the game away from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. It was even tough on the Chiefs stars’ significant others, too.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were both on hand for the Christmas Day matinee. And as the clock hit triple zeroes, Swift was seen consoling Mahomes as their guys walked off the field.

Swift was seen arriving at Arrowhead Stadium and meeting with Santa Claus in the suite as well.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both expressed emotion during the game . Mahomes was seen tearing into his offensive line on the sidelines while Kelce tossed his helmet in frustration.

Kansas City was down 20-7 late in the fourth quarter when Mahomes engineered a nine-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Justin Watson. It cut the deficit to six points. But Kansas City wouldn’t get the ball back.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes look on during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Las Vegas ended the game with a six-play, 61-yard drive.

Mahomes was 27 of 44 with 235 passing yards, a touchdown pass, an interception and he was sacked four times. Kelce had five catches for 44 yards.

The Raiders got a giant game from running back Zamir White. He rushed for 145 yards. Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell only had 62 passing yards in the game.

The Chiefs fell to 9-6 and the Raiders improved to 7-8 on the year.

