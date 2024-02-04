Taylor Swift announces new album in Grammy acceptance speech

article

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new album announcement while accepting a Grammy Award Sunday night.

Swift, who had six Grammy nominations this year, was on stage accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album ("Midnights"). She said the new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is out April 19.

"I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans, so I want to say thank you to the fans, by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,’ she said before announcing the new album.

"I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage," she continued. "Thank you; I love you!

She posted the album cover on Instagram.

"All’s fair in love and poetry..." her caption read.

Swift had provoked mass speculation earlier in the night when her site seemed to go down. Some theorized she was gearing up to release "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)," but cryptic clues on the "crashed" site indicated that might be a misdirect.

Swift kicks off her 78-date Eras world tour in Tokyo on Wednesday, but she’ll fly back to Las Vegas briefly to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.