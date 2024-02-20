UCF student to Taylor Swift: No legal basis for cease and desist over tracking private jet

The University of Central Florida student tracking Taylor Swift's private jet is fearlessly clapping back at the Grammy Award-winning singer once again – and this time, he's gone public.

Earlier this month, FOX 35 reported that Jack Sweeney received a cease and desist letter from Swift's legal team, threatening to "pursue any and all legal remedies" if he doesn't stop his "stalking and harassing behavior" when it comes to tracking her private jet on social media. Sweeney shared a statement with us at the time that made it clear he had no intention of shaking it off. Now, he's shared some more insight with the world.

Sweeney took to X on Monday to share a copy of the cease and desist letter Swift's legal team sent him, along with a response from his attorneys.

"Look What You Made Me Do," Sweeney captioned the post, a nod to one of Swift's popular songs.

"We do not know why you believed the best claim against an individual in Florida and his company is a California statue, but that, combined with the absence of any credible legal claim, suggests a groundless effort to intimidate and censor our clients," Sweeney's attorneys wrote in the letter dated Jan. 25 in response to a cease and desist from Swift's legal team sent on Dec. 22, 2023.

Swift's legal team claims Sweeney and his social media account @taylorswiftjets "poses an imminent threat to the safety and well-being of (Swift) and must stop," as seen in Sweeney's social media post.

"While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for (Swift)," the letter continues. "Ms. Swift has dealt with stalkers and other individuals who wish her harm since she was a teenager. … This reality has forced (her) to live her life in a constant state of fear for her personal safety."

Swift's attorneys said that Sweeney's jet-tracking antics have heightened those fears, and continued to slam his "unlawful behavior."

"To be clear, there is no justification for you to publicly identify (Swift's) location. Indeed, there is no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control," the letter said, adding that they demand Sweeney cease and desist from further use of @taylorswiftjets and remove the content on it.

In the eyes of Sweeney, that's "fundamentally incorrect," he said in a statement to FOX 35 earlier this month.

"Her fans, who have grown the TaylorSwiftJets accounts and subreddit, are the ones truly interested. These tracking accounts consistently have more supporters and fans," Sweeney said. "When the Embassy of Japan in the USA expresses confidence that Swift can make a flight from Tokyo to the Super Bowl, it indicates public interest. Therefore, one should reasonably expect that their jet will be tracked, whether or not I’m the one doing it, as it is public information after all."

Sweeney said his social media accounts used to track Swift's jet on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and X have all been taken down – but not by him.

"The accounts got suspended only hours after I received the letter from her team. This means Swift's team also sent threats to Meta, later apparently confirmed by insiders," Sweeney said in his statement to FOX 35 earlier this month.

The letter from Swift's legal team signs off with a threat – either comply to the demands by end-of-day on Dec. 26, 2023, or Taylor Swift will pursue any and all legal remedies available to her.

Swift's legal team sent a follow-up letter on Jan. 12 to remind Sweeney "of your obligations pursuant to that letter and the serious safety and privacy concerns that (Swift) continues to endure as a result of your conduct."

Sweeney's attorneys replied to the letter two weeks later, he shared on X.

In the letter, he maintains that what he's doing is not unlawful and he's using publicly accessible information to run his social media accounts. Furthermore, Sweeney said his accounts engage in "protected speech" that don't violate Swift's legal rights.

"Your letter makes that clear by failing to identify any legal claim," the letter said.

The letter also claims that Sweeney is a "stalker," which Sweeney's attorneys refute by saying he has never made a "credible threat" against Swift.

"Further, your letter's tone of alarm is unfounded. (Sweeney's) website only provides the location of the private jets using publicly available information. That information poses no threat to Ms. Swift's safety," the letter said, adding that they do not think Swift will "pursue meritless legal action."