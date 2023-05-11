Teen accused of killing football player; Tragedy almost struck family: Here are tonight's top stories (May 11)

From the jury in the trial of the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ are in deliberation, to the arrest of a Mesa teenager for allegedly shooting and killing a high school football player, here are the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for May 11, 2023.

Jury deliberation starts for Lori Vallow's murder trial

Lori Vallow

The prosecution and defense completed their closing arguments earlier today for the trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two children.

During closing arguments, Vallow's attorney placed the blame on her husband, saying she viewed him as Jesus and lied about J.J.'s whereabouts to protect him. Prosecutors, meanwhile, said justice for the victims require "a conviction of each and every count."

Deliberations went underway following the closing arguments.

Read more on this story

Teen accused of shooting and killing high school football player

Days after an 18-year-old high school football player in Mesa was shot and killed, an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

According to Mesa Police officials, 18-year-old Peter "PJ" Clabron III is being booked into jail for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting.

Court documents allege that Clabron, along with another witness, made "false statements about what occurred leading up to the shooting, as well as what occurred after," and tried to point blame at another who was not in the bedroom during the incident.

Read more on this story

Arizona family almost suffered tragedy right after girl was born

Emily Christison (right) with her husband Justin (left)

Things took a frightening turn for one family in Arizona, just as a mother was giving birth to a baby girl.

The mother, Emily Christison, was giving birth at Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital. Hours after the birth, Emily's husband, Justin, started to look unwell.

Nurses later told Emily that her husband had what is known as a widowmaker heart attack.

Read more on this story

2 Phoenix Police officers pass away

Phoenix Police is mourning the loss of Officer Mark Aker and Sergeant Tim Wheeler. Both died from medical events, the department said.

The Phoenix Police Department is mourning the loss of two of its officers who died after experiencing medical emergencies this week.

Officials say Officer Mark Aker died while on duty on May 10, and Sgt. Tim Wheeler died the day prior.

Read more on this story

Texas high school senior made her own prom dress

A prom queen in Texas is getting a lot of attention after making her own prom dress.

Ifunanya Obinabo shared a video of the stunning handmade dress on social media. The high school senior said she tried on lots of dresses in stores but couldn’t find one that she felt really fit her personality.

"I figured why not just make my own dress," Obinabo said. "I mean, I have a sewing machine. I can buy the cloth. So I just went ahead and tried it out."

Read more on this story

Phoenix begins cleanup of "The Zone"

police lights generic Minneapolis

A suspect is in custody after a shooting broke out involving Phoenix police officers early Thursday morning.

The incident began just after 3 a.m. near 92nd Drive and Lower Buckeye Road when officers found a pickup truck that was stopped in the road.

The driver, 34-year-old Uriel Lozada, later got out of the truck with a gun, and ran away while pointing the gun at officers.

When Lozada was eventually found, h was given commands by police to get on the ground, but instead, Lozada pointed the gun at officers, prompting police to open fire.

Read more on this story