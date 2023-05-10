Phoenix Police officer passes away while on-duty, department says

An on-duty Phoenix Police officer has died after experiencing a medical emergency, the department said on Wednesday.

"The event did not occur during a call for service," says Sgt. Phil Krynsky in an email around 7:30 p.m. on May 10.

While at Banner Estrella Medical Center, a call went throughout the hospital for an honor walk to pay respects to the fallen officer, someone inside the hospital told FOX 10.

We are working to learn more about the incident.