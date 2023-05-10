Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police officer passes away while on-duty, department says

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - An on-duty Phoenix Police officer has died after experiencing a medical emergency, the department said on Wednesday.

"The event did not occur during a call for service," says Sgt. Phil Krynsky in an email around 7:30 p.m. on May 10.

While at Banner Estrella Medical Center, a call went throughout the hospital for an honor walk to pay respects to the fallen officer, someone inside the hospital told FOX 10.

