Teen arrested in man's murder in Mesa, police say

A teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting in a Mesa neighborhood that left a man dead.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 9: 40 p.m. on Feb. 5 near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area and once at the scene, they found 24-year-old Marquis Johnson who had been shot. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Johnson and his friend were at the corner of Mesa Drive and Brown when they thought they heard a gunshot. Johnson and his friend then saw three males and a female who were approaching.

"Words were exchanged between Johnson and the group which led to a physical fight," police said.

When Johnson's friend tried to intervene, police say one of the people in the group pulled out a gun and pointed it at Johnson and his friend.

The group then fled the area with Johnson and his friend following them. At that point, police say one person in the group – a 16 year old – turned around and fired several shots, striking Johnson.

On Feb. 8, police say officers spotted three people in the area where the shooting took place.

All three people were detained and after speaking with them, police arrested the 16 year old who allegedly shot Johnson. He was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and being under 18 in possession of a firearm.

