Teen drivers indicted in alleged street racing crash that killed 4 in north Phoenix

Police say a driver in a stolen car crashed into a Lyft driver, killing four people and injuring several others during the early-morning hours of July 22 in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department initially responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames.

Six people who were inside the stolen car – teenagers and young adults – were transported to hospitals in serious condition. One of the passengers, 19-year-old Galexy Saunders, later died at the hospital.

Phoenix Police say the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue when it crashed into a Lyft vehicle that was making a left turn onto Thunderbird.

All three people inside the other car that was making the left turn died at the scene. They have been identified as Terry Hill, the 28-year-old driver, 37-year-old Sara Anne Loustaunau, and 39-year-old British Conception Pena.

The GoFundMe set up for Hill says he was driving for the rideshare company that night to provide for his wife and their son. He was reportedly on his last ride of the night.

A spokesperson with Lyft issued a statement on the incident, which reads:

"We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time and we've reached out to offer our support. We are ready to assist law enforcement however we can."

Police are asking for help in identifying a dark-colored sedan that was racing the stolen vehicle before the crash.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Teen drivers indicted in deadly crash

Two teenagers accused of street racing before the deadly crash, Jakel Huckaby and Elena Marie Rodriguez, were indicted in connection to the deadly crash, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Dec. 5.

Huckaby is accused of four counts of manslaughter, aggravated assault, three counts of endangerment, and one count of theft of means of transportation.

Rodriguez is accused of four counts of manslaughter, aggravated assault, three counts of endangerment, and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

"The senseless acts by these two individuals have brought pain and suffering to the families of those killed," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "This type of reckless behavior must stop and for those who continue to engage in this type of dangerous activity, you will be held accountable."

Vigil held

At a vigil a day after the crash, loved ones spoke about the impact Hill had on their lives.

"He was always the life of the party. We always have fun with him and that’s what we remember him by," his sister Jada Hill said.

"He told me he was going to come over after work and visit me and his newborn nephew. Literally, a month old, two months next week and he wanted to visit with us and spend time with us. He will be missed. He was a great dad," Alonzo Akins, his brother, said.

One of Hill's friends felt like he was nothing short of a big brother.

When asked if he would be where he is today without Hill's mentorship, his response was, "To be honest, no. Because I wouldn’t have graduated high school and kept doing positive things without him. He used to call me if I was out at like two in the morning. He’d pull up on me and take me back home. He was just like a big brother. He looked out for everybody around him."

Three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized following an early-morning crash on July 22 in north Phoenix.

