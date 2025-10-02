Teen saves his family from Globe flooding; 13-year-old accused of wrong-way crash l Morning News Brief

article

From a teenager who nearly lost a limb while saving his family from historic flooding in Globe to a 13-year-old girl accused of leading troopers on a chase in northern Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 2.

1. Teen injured while saving his family from flooding

What we know:

Teenager Tim Mellema saved his parents by breaking a window to escape their rapidly flooding home in Globe. Mellema suffered a severe arm injury that required emergency surgery to save his life and his arm.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Mellema and his family with medical bills and costs from extensive flood damage to their home.

2. Massive fire at battery storage facility

What we know:

A massive fire broke out at a battery storage facility in the 7300 block of W Northern Ave in Peoria on Oct. 1.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what type of batteries caught fire and what caused the blaze.

3. Ice rink scrambles to make repairs after storm

What we know:

The AZ Ice Arcadia rink, located near the corner of 38th Street and Thomas Road, is closed after strong winds damaged the building and started a fire. It could be weeks before the building is fully repaired.

Big picture view:

The rink is used by several youth teams and Grand Canyon University club teams. General manager Jim Curley says the rink is not a cash cow, so they're scrambling to find money to get players back on the ice as soon as possible.

5. South Phoenix officer-involved shooting

What we know:

A man has serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 2 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Police did not release the identity of the man who was shot.

