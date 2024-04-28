Sanford shooting: Teen arrested after 10 people shot outside Cabana Live, deputies say

A 16-year-old is in custody after 10 people were shot during a Cabana Live Event in unincorporated Sanford last night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight, deputies conducting an area patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the back of the venue, the sheriff’s office said. The crowd dispersed, and it was determined that 10 people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, deputies said.

The shooter, a 16-year-old, was apprehended by a security officer at the venue and is currently being booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, according to deputies.

The teen was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm on public property, display and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Cabana Live released the following statement on their Facebook page: "As most of you have heard, there was an incident outside our establishment last night. We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and praying for all those involved. We reserved our venue out for a private event and we are still learning as the investigation continues what was the cause of this isolated incident. Our Cabana Live family is 100% safe and appreciate all the prayers and concerns. We are open our normal business hours."