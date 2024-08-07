Teen violence: Noah Pennington sentenced to three years in prison

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Aug. 7 that a man involved in the teen violence outbreak in the east Valley was sentenced to three years in prison.

Noah Lee Pennington, 19, entered into a plea agreement in July for three separate incidents.

The county attorney's office breaks down the cases, saying, "He was found guilty of two counts of Aggravated Assault, Class Three felonies, for using a deadly weapon to intimidate two young individuals in Gilbert in December 2022; one count of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Three felony for beating and robbing a 14-year-old boy along a canal in Gilbert in May 2023; and Possession of Drugs Paraphernalia, a Class Six undesignated offense, for having been found in possession of a bag with fentanyl pills in Mesa."

Once he serves his sentence, he will be under supervised probation for two years.

Noah Pennington

You might've heard of Noah's brother, Jacob Pennington, in previous teen violence reports.

FOX 10 reported Jacob, 20, was arrested on suspicion of underage drinking on June 13, the same day he was sentenced for his role in a 2022 assault in Gilbert. A few days before that, he was sentenced in another teen violence-related case.

Teen violence in the east Valley was, for the most part, not well-known about in other parts of the Valley until, on Oct. 28, Preston Lord was badly beaten at a Halloween party at a Queen Creek home. He died two days later from his injuries.

Since then, the issue has been cracked wide open as city council meetings, marches and events were held to shed light on the victims, as well as their accused assailants.

As for Lord's death, seven people have been charged with kidnapping and murder. Those suspects are Talyn Vigil, Treston Billey, William Hines, Jacob Meisner, Talan Renner, Taylor Sherman, and Dominic Turner.

They've all pleaded not guilty.

You can read more about teen violence cases by clicking here.