Teenage boy dies after being swept away in Arizona canyon

article

Authorities say a teenage boy died but another one was rescued after rushing water swept them both away in a canyon near Rio Rico.

Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department officials say the incident happened the night of July 29 in Josephine Canyon.

Several 911 callers reported two boys, ages 17 and 13, had been overtaken near a waterfall.

A Santa Cruz County search and rescue team located the older boy, who was hoisted onto a Blackhawk helicopter from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The helicopter later found the body of the 13-year-old boy in a wash. He was pronounced dead. His name was not released.







Rio Rico is roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Tucson.

It was not immediately clear if recent monsoon storms contributed to rushing water the teens encountered.

But this is the third child in a week to die after being swept away in water. A 4-year-old girl in Pima and a 16-year-old Cottonwood girl went missing after encountering flood waters in separate incidents last week.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

More weather headlines: