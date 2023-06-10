Teenage girl dies after Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are looking for the driver who killed a teenage girl in a hit-and-run near 27th Avenue and Weldon late Friday night.

Pauline Vargas-Ochoa, 16, was found lying in the street just south of Indian School Road at around 11 p.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries. Police say she was crossing the street mid-block when she was hit by a car heading south down 27th Avenue.

No suspects have been located, and no vehicle description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the hit-and-run occurred: