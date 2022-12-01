Teenager who shot gun outside ASU dorm now in custody, police say

A teenager who reportedly opened fire on Arizona State University's Tempe campus is now in custody early Thursday morning.

The incident started after a bystander reported seeing a suspect with a gun near a dorm on McAllister and Lemon Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.

When officers arrived, the armed suspect allegedly fired multiple gunshots before running away. He was eventually arrested.

The accused shooter was described as a 17-year-old boy who is not an ASU student.

A shelter-in-place order was sent out, but it has now been lifted.

Police say it doesn't appear that anyone was targeted. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact ASU PD.

