Tempe microburst aftermath; service dog stolen in Mesa | Nightly Roundup

article

Tempe cleaning up following damaging microburst; man arrested in connection with service dog theft in Arizona; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

1. Tempe cleanup continues following microburst

What we know:

People in Tempe are cleaning up, after a powerful microburst on Oct. 13 damaged parts of the East Valley city.

What they're saying:

"I've lived here for over 22 years, I can definitely say I've seen some storms during my time, but this is absolutely the most extreme one that I've seen during my time here in Tempe or in Arizona," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

Learn more about microbursts

2. Airport officials react to Kristi Noem's video on the shutdown

(Courtesy for Kristi Noem photo: Department of Homeland Security)

What we know:

Officials with three Arizona airports have responded to questions over whether they will show a video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The backstory:

According to the Associated Press, Noem blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and its impact on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) operations. In the video, Noem said that TSA's ‘top priority’ is to help make travel pleasant and efficient while keeping passengers safe.

Read More

3. Are we getting stimulus payments this year?

What we know:

Rumors are circulating online about an IRS direct deposit stimulus payment hitting bank accounts in October or before year’s end.

Dig deeper:

The last stimulus payments Americans received was the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit from 2021, which had a final claim deadline of April 15, 2025.

Read More

4. Service dog stolen in Mesa

What we know:

A service dog is now back with his owner after she said the dog was stolen earlier this month.

What's next:

Besides returning the dog, authorities have arrested a man for his alleged role in the theft.

Read More

5. Woman dragged away from home

What we know:

Police in Kansas are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was reportedly taken by force.

Why you should care:

Officials have released a 20-second clip that shows the woman being dragged away from the front door, as she screamed for help.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast