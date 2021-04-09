Tempe PD: Man rammed into officers' vehicles with stolen truck

Tempe Police have taken a man into custody for reportedly ramming into officers' vehicles on purpose.

Police received a call on April 8 about a man smashing windows on a truck. When officers arrived, the suspect tried to flee in the truck, which had been stolen from Phoenix.

Officials say that when police tried to stop him, he intentionally ran into their patrol cars.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

