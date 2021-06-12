Tempe Police: 2-year-old dead following drowning incident
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police officials say a water-related incident has claimed the life of a child on June 12.
According to a tweet made by Tempe Police, officers, along with Tempe Fire Department crews, responded to a call of a two-year-old in a pool in a residential area near McClintock Drive and Warner Road. The child was later declared dead.
Tempe Police officials are asking people to watch children around water at all times.
