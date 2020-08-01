Expand / Collapse search
Tempe Police locate missing endangered adult

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police have located a missing endangered adult woman after going missing on Aug. 1.

Police say she is safe.

