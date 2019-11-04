Tempe police sergeant, officer struck by wrong-way driver on SR-51

Authorities say a Tempe police sergeant and officer were struck by a wrong-way driver early Monday morning on State Route 51.

According to the Tempe Police Department, the sergeant and officer were driving separate, marked vehicles in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 near Indian School Road at 1:45 a.m. when the sergeant's vehicle was hit by a 2018 red Corvette that was traveling in the wrong direction.

DPS says a wrong-way driver in a 2018 red Corvette crashed into a Tempe police sergeant and officer on SR-51 early Monday morning. (Photo: DPS)

After the initial crash, the Tempe officer's vehicle also became involved in the collision.

The emergency lights and sirens on the police vehicles were not activated. The sergeant and officer were heading to Phoenix to follow up on a missing person's investigation.

Both the sergeant and the officer suffered minor injuries.

The alleged wrong-way driver has been identified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety as a 27-year-old Ohio man. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

All traffic lanes have been reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.